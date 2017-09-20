South Tipp Tigers hold fundraiser for fabulous athletes!

Some of Tipperary's most decorated athletes are in training for the World Special Olympics Games in Abu Dhabi in 2019!

On Friday, August 25, a very successful fundraiser was held for the South Tipperary Tigers Special Olympics Club in the Bru Boru Cultural Centre at the foot of the Rock of Cashel.

This event was organised to raise much needed funds for sports equipment for the athletes. The Club is an integral part of Cashel and the surrounding areas Special Olympics training programme which has been and continues to be a success due to the hard work and dedication of the participants and coaches.

The South Tipperary Tigers performance is notable with year round training in 11 sports. The club is comprised of 48 athletes, four dedicated volunteers and coaches. So far in 2017 the athletes have won 26 gold medals at the Munster Games.

10 athletes will represent the club at the Ireland Games 2018 - Margaret Carey and Kelly Delaney in Basketball, Richard Colohan and Mark Fraher in Soccer, Amy Foran, Rachel Lonergan and Claire Maher in Athletics, Philip Hall in Bocce, Joe Manning in Motor Activities and Ann Marie Tobin in Swimming. All of these athletes are wished the best of luck for 2018 where no doubt all their effort and training will stand to them.

Coach Louise O’Toole says expectations are high for the future. “Along with the Ireland 2018 Games we hope to have more than one athlete selected for the World Games in Abu Dhabi in 2019.”

The evening of musical entertainment was organised by Sean Feery who works with the athletes and is a well-known musician in the area. All who attended the event thoroughly enjoyed the evening with supporters travelling from as far as Waterford.

The South Tipperary Tigers extend their heartfelt gratitude to all those who helped to make the evening a memorable and enjoyable occasion in particular Bru Boru Administrator Ronan O’Brien, Una O’Murchu Director of the Bru Boru Cultural Centre and Labhras O’Murchu Director General of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann who provided Brú Ború the Regional Centre for Comhaltas as the venue for the event and whom helped in every way possible to ensure the fundraiser was a success.

Thanks goes to all those who assisted with the evening in particular MC for the evening Sarah McCormack, musicians Billy Bob O’Dwyer, The Cedartowns, Foul Play, The Pioneers and Elco Beckers and to all those who generously donated spot prizes.

South Tipperary Tigers are delighted with the money raised and the outstanding support for the club through the fundraiser.

The Club feel that the event has helped in so many ways in raising the profile of The South Tipperary Tigers and providing new equipment that will contribute to the success of the athletes in the future.