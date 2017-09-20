IDA visits to Tipperary are falling

Tipperary had 33% less IDA site visits in 2016 compared to the year before, it has been revealed.

In a statement to the Dáil, Minister Frances Fitzgerald released the number of visits made by IDA Ireland to every county since the start of 2015.

In 2015 there weree 12 visits to Tipperary. In 2016 there were just 8.

For the first two quarters of this year there have been 5 IDA Ireland sponsored visits to this county.

Comparison with our neighbouring counties:

Kilkenny had 10 visits in 2015, 10 visits in 2016 and 3 in the first half of this year.

Waterford had 31 vists in 2015, 17 in 2016 and 4 in the first half of 2017.

Limerick had 40 visits in 2015, 49 in 2016 and 17 in the first half of this year.

Minister Fitzgerald said: “I want to emphasise that the IDA remains committed to increasing foreign direct investment (FDI) in every region of Ireland by 30-40% by the end of the Agency's current strategy in 2019. The IDA continues, with that goal in mind, to highlight the benefits of expanding or locating in the regions to its client base and it makes every effort to ensure that FDI is spread as widely as possible across the country. The final decision as to where to invest, however, always rests with the company concerned.”

