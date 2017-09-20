Search resumed for missing man in Tipperary

A search has resumed this morning for a man who has gone missing in the Galtee mountains.

Two dog teams from the Search and Rescue group as well as ground teams are conducting a search this morning for the man who had been hiking on Galtymore.

The man, who is in his 50’s, was reported missing yesterday evening after losing contact with his wife on the phone.

Authorities say that the experienced hill walker was walking in the Black Road area of Galtymore, on the Tipperary/Limerick border when he was last heard from.

The search has been hampered by difficult weather conditions overnight.

The last contact with him was at about 4pm yesterday just before his phone battery died.

Valentia Coastguard said they are unable to use its search and rescue helicopter last night due to foggy weather conditions.

It is understood the man failed to turn up at his car, parked nearby.

South East Mountain Rescue Association (SEMRA) issued a statement: "SEMRA were tasked to search for a missing walker in the Galtee Mountains on Tuesday evening. The team responded immediately and deployed a number of search parties on the hill. As darkness fell the mountain was covered in heavy mist and fog. While temperatures were not that low there was a strong wind on the top of the mountain and very poor visibility. The search parties returned off the hill after 1.30am not having found the missing walker. The search will commence again at first light. The team was working closely with Cahir Gardai and Valentia Coastguard for the duration of the search."