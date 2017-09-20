Former Tipperary classmates hold 60th anniversary of first day in secondary school

A group of Cahir men have celebrated the 60th anniversary of their first day at secondary school.

The ten former classmates met in Cahir House Hotel for a special reunion.

All started in the former St. Joseph's School in 1957.

There were originally thirteen when they met up for the golden jubilee reunion ten years ago but Michael D'Arcy, Tom O'Gorman and John Griffin were unavoidably absent this year.

Organier Frank Gregg said everyone had a great day.

A mass is now being organised for deceased classmates and each person received a presentation Memento to take home.

Frank said - “I am privileged to be part of our group and really delighted that we all enjoyed the day and I am really happy that I found all of you again, because you mean so much to me”.

Present were Jim Reidy, Sean Ryan, John Cojan, Pat O’Donnell, Tom Lynch, Daniel Herbert, David O’Keefe, Frank Gregg, John Strumble and Ger O’Carroll.