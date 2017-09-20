Find out what's happening in Carrick-on-Suir on Culture Night

A feast of free film, art and music events will be happening in Carrick-on-Suir for National Culture night this Friday, September 22.

The Tudor Artisan Hub at 47 Main Street will screen its new locally produced short films, the comedy "Tall Tales" and psychological thriller "Soles" at 5pm and 6pm.

Patrice M. Cooney is the film maker behind "Tall Tales" and "Soles" has been made by Rehan Ali. Both films feature local cast members.

Brewery Lane Theatre is planning to screen Kilkenny based Cartoon Saloon's Oscar nominated animated film “Song of the Sea" directed by Tomm Moore at 6.30pm.

Entry to see this wonderful cartoon featuring seal children of the sea is free but booking is essential as places are limited. Please contact (086) 127 4736 to reserve your place.

There will also be a music night in Brewery Lane Theatre's tearoom at 8.30pm with performances from local musicians Ellan Foley and Rachel Fogarty. All are welcome.

And Carrick's Sean Healy Public Library is inviting the public to come view and experience the art installation called "If These Chairs Could Talk" at 7pm on Culture Night.

Local artists transformed kitchen chairs into art pieces based on Carrick-on-Suir's heritage and culture and local writers composed short stories inspired by the chairs.

Visitors can listen to the stories connected with them to the backdrop of classical music.