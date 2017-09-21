Missing hillwalker rescued from Galtee Mountains 

The 54 year-old man who went missing in the Galtee Mountains on Tuesday evening, has been found safe and well by mountain rescuers.

The hillwalkwer, who spent the night on the mountain, was found high up on the mountain by a search party shortly after 10am yesterday (Wednesday) morning.

South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association (SEMRA) said the man was able to walk off the mountain to the Black Road and was transferred by a waiting Land Rover to the rescue base.

The man was reported missing on Tuesday evening after failing to return to his parked car and losing phone contact with his wife. South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association was alerted and a search operation swung into action and was carried out in heavy mist and poor visibility.

The search was resumed at first light yesterday morning and because of the wide area searchers had to cover, the operation involved the Kerry Mountain Rescue team, Dublin Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team, Valentia Coast Guard, Tipperary Civil Defence, Cahir Gardai as well as SEMRA.

A SEMRA spokesman thanked all the organisations and locals who helped bring the search to a positive conclusion.