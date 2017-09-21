Tipperary community to host national famine ceremony

The National Famine Commemoration will take place at the Famine Warhouse 1848 in Ballingarry on Saturday week, 30th September in memory of those who perished or suffered during the Great Irish Famine.

A number of events will take place over the coming week as part of the programme in the lead up to this state event..

On Saturday next, 23 September the Heritage Office with Tipperary Studies will host an afternoon of talks on the Famine at the Source theatre in Thurles.

Speakers will include Dr. Martin Mansergh, Dr Ciaran O'Reilly, NUI Maynooth and Dr Thomas Mc Grath of Ballingarry. The first talk will begin at 2.15, this is a free event and all are welcome.

On Tuesday, 26 September, retired school teacher and author Margaret Hogan will give a talk on ‘Food during the Famine’, at The Old Schoolhouse in The Commons.

Margaret has already done a day of workshops with the Presentation Secondary School in Ballingarry in advance of the National Famine Commemoration in conjunction with the Education Office of the County Museum. The talk at the schoolhouse is a free event and all are welcome.

On Wednesday, 27 September Carrick on Suir will host ‘An Gorta Mor- The Great Hunger of the 1840’s’ from 7.00pm. Local Librarian Maura Barrett charts the impact of the Great Famine on the region, the industrial heritage of the Famine works, the decline in population, the resulting skirmishes and insurrections and the impact on modern day Carrick on Suir. This is a free event but booking is essential.

On Thursday 28 September the local primary schools project will be launched at the Community Hall in Ballingarry. Local artist Katy Goodhue has produced a series of 5 pieces of art reflecting the Famine in the local area. Based on her research over the summer for these pieces she has also gone to the six local schools and worked with the children to create an artistic response to the Famine in the area.

These works will be on display in the community hall and at the Famine Warhouse 1848 for the Commemoration itself. A short film by local filmmaker David Quin was also commissioned as part of the Creative Ireland programme by the Arts Office and Heritage Office, again as an artistic response to Famine in the local area. This will also be screened on Thursday evening. This event begins at 7pm.