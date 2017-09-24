Tipperary's Women's Mini Marathon - over 770 taking part in Clonmel event

Over 770 women are taking part in the 2017 Tipperary Women's Mini Marathon around Clonmel this morning.

The event started on the quays with runners then heading up Irishtown, over the Presentation Convent Bridge, left for Old Bridge, Raheen Road, Coleville Road, Kilganey, over Sir Thomas Bridge and back in the Waterford road to finish at the Sporting Press offices.

Runners at the start of the race.

Valerie Connolly of Tipperary Sports Partnership said she was delighted with the huge turnout, one of the biggest women's events in the region.

Runners and walkers made up the huge crowd with a wonderful splash of colour at the start near the former Clonmel Arms Hotel.

Runners limber up before the start.

All participants receive medallions and t-shirt with some in line for spot prizes.

The event was started bu Cllr Roger Kennedy with marshalling by members of Clonmel AC.