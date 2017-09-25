Fresh appeal for witnesses to Co. Tipperary aggravated burglary on Crimecall tonight 

Gardai will issue a fresh appeal on RTE's Crimecall show tonight (Monday) for the public's help in catching the masked criminals who committed an aggravated burglary in Cloneen in Co. Tipperary last year during which a man was tied up in his home.

The fresh appeal for witnesses to come forward is being made on the week of the first anniversary of the terrifying crime.

Gardai at Clonmel Garda Station are looking for any witnessses to the aggravated burglary at the home of a garage owner in the village on the night of September 24, 2016.

The owner of the garage locked up his business premises after serving his last customer at around 8.30pm on that date

Two men wearing masks and hoodies forcibly entered the house located adjacent to the garage around 9.30pm on Saturday. They tied up the garage owner, a man aged in his early 40s, who was the sole occupant of the premises. The raiders stole a sum of money before making their escape.

The garage owner managed to free himself five minutes after the raiders left. He went over to a neighbour’s house and the gardai were alerted.

Gardaí have established that two vehicles were seen outside the premises at the time of the burglary. The first is described as a crew cab, show room condition, possibly black or navy with chrome to the front. The second is described as a wine Toyota Corolla.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone in the vicinity of Cloneen that evening to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the days or weeks before the incident or anyone with information as to the identity of those responsible to come forward and assist them their investigation.

Crimecall will be broadcast on RTE 1 at 9.35pm. Clonmel Garda Station can be contacted at (052) 6122222.