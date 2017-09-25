Tipperary's John Lonergan will talk at Clonmel meeting on how to be happy

Tipperary man and former governor of Mountjoy Jail John Lonergan will give a talk on how to be happy in Clonmel next month.

The talk will focus on 'What is the secret to being happy'.

We are living in a world that is moving at incredible speed. It is easy to forget to slow down and ask yourself ‘is this what I really want?’, ‘what is it that truly makes me happy?’

On Wednesday, October 11 John Lonergan and Caroline Crotty will explore these very questions.

The talk entitled “How To BE Happy and Content” is organised by Limerick Institute of Technology on the Clonmel Campus from 1pm until 3pm.

The talk will provide a road map that will help you to find happiness and contentment in your life. You are guaranteed a most enjoyable and relaxing event and you might even go home with a smile on your face!

'Happy People' work hard at being happy, it just doesn't happen by chance.

This talk is for people of all ages and backgrounds. This talk organised by LIT is part of the South Tipperary Positive Mental Health Festival which takes place for a week starting October 9th

John Lonergan is the ex-governor of Mountjoy Prison and a native of Bansha.

Caroline Crotty is a psychotherapist and counsellor attached to the Natural Clinic in Cork city and also the Newtown Medical Centre in Bantry and is a native of Tipperary town.

It will be an informal and light-hearted event while addressing important issues. Admission is free and is on a first come first served basis. For more information please contact Marie at mariea.walsh@lit.ie