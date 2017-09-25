Clonmel's Charlie Purcell will represent agri-food industry abroad

Charlie Purcell from Clonmel is one of ten graduates who have been selected as the new Bord Bia Origin Green Ambassadors to promote the Irish agri-food industry’s sustainability efforts.

Son of Siobhan and Jimmy Purcell from Lisronagh, Charlie, a UCD Agricultural Science graduate, will study for an MSc in Business Sustainability with the UCD Smurfit Graduate Business School while working abroad on behalf of Bord Bia and the Irish food industry.

Chosen from over 200 applications, these ambassadors, who had to have a minimum of five years professional experience, will continue the important role of building awareness of Ireland’s food and drink industry’s sustainability credentials, both at home and abroad as part of Bord Bia’s Origin Green initiative.

Origin Green is the world’s first sustainability programme for a country’s entire food and drink sector.

It enables Ireland’s food industry to set and achieve measurable sustainability targets, establishing a baseline for continuous improvement.

Charlie Purcell, who has previously worked for Glanbia, says “I’m proud to be a Bord Bia Origin Green Ambassador.

"Ireland is a world leader in food and drink production and now we are leading the way for sustainable business solutions.

“I look forward to learning from global food companies and working with thought leaders within the industry as they face increasing sustainability challenges, while also promoting our Irish food and drink industry overseas”.

Charlie will be assigned to an international company placement in an overseas market to promote Origin Green, while also gathering invaluable insights into trade strategies which will be fed back into industry at home in Ireland.

In the past Origin Green Ambassadors have worked in some of the world’s most influential brands across Europe, North America, and Asia including Alibaba, Coca-Cola, Cargill, Five Guys, Mars, McDonalds, Sainsbury’s, Sodexo, Tesco and the World Wildlife Fund.