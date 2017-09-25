Gardai seize substantial quantity of cannabis herb in Co. Tipperary village

Two men were arrested last Friday in connection with the discovery of a substantial quantity of cannabis herb found by gardai searching a house in Kilsheelan.

The house was searched last Friday morning as part of a planned joint operation investigating the importation of illegal drugs involving gardai from the Tipperary Garda Divisional Drugs Unit, the Garda Drugs & Organised Crime Unit in Dublin and Customs officers.

Sgt. Barry Boland of the Tipperary Divisional Drugs Unit confirmed cannabis herb valued at several thousand euros was seized by gardai carrying out the search.

The two men arrested were from the Kilsheelan area and aged in their early 20s and mid 30s. They were detained at Clonmel Garda Station for questioning and were released last Saturday.

Sgt. Boland said a file on the case is now being prepared for submission to the Director of Public Prosecutions.