Green light for Tipperary Town innovation park

Tipperary County Council granted planning permission on Monday for the development of the Sky Innovation Park in Tipperary Town providing a boost to a campaign to attract new industry to the town.

The investment in the site by owners Corajio Ltd will create a valuable new site for industry in Tipperary Town and pressure will be exerted on the IDA to market the facility.

Deputy Alan Kelly welcomed the decision and called on the IDA to get visits to the site located just off the N24 near Dunnes Stores on the Limerick Road.

Tipperary County Council granted planning permission on Monday for the change of use of eight existing retail/warehousing units to office use.

“ I have been working on for some time with the owners of the building, Corajio Ltd and I want to thank them for this investment in Tipperary Town and we will now move on to the next phase which is upgrading the buildings and working with the IDA to get visits to the site that could generate inward investment and jobs. The Park has a very high spec finish. The Park could be developed as one site for one large industry or divided into different units for multiple industries,” said Deputy Kelly.

Deputy Kelly described the project as an exciting opportunity for Tipperary Town and gives the town a great chance to attract investment and create jobs.

The site is almost 4 acres in size with over 300 car parking spaces. It is situated a half hour from both Limerick and Clonmel and 50 minutes from Shannon Airport.

Deputy Kelly praised Corajio Ltd for their confidence in Tipperary Town and in particular their Property Director, Emma Pillion who made themselves available at an early stage to meet 'Invest Tipperary' led by Liam Sheedy.

“Tipperary Town is desperate for investment and jobs. It is a top priority for me. When the public meetings took place in Tipperary Town some months ago it was very apparent how desperately frustrated people are at the lack of inward investment in the town” he said.

Deputy Kelly said before investment and jobs could be delivered quality sites to market were needed

“At a meeting I attended the IDA made it quite clear to everyone present that they were willing to market Tipperary Town but that there were no quality sites of scale available for them to showcase to prospective clients. It was obvious that some of the older industrial sites where industry once thrived were of no use to them now.I was determined for some time to find a quality site of scale for the IDA to market and I worked with Emma and Corajio to ensure that this happened” he said.

Deputy Kelly said the planning has been completed now and once the works on the buildings were complete, the IDA and Enterprise Ireland will have one of the 'Premier' sites available in all of Ireland to market and thereby bring much needed jobs to TIpperary Town. He thanked Tipperary Town Chamber, Jobs for Tipp, Invest TIpperary and Tipperary County Council for working with him on the project.

Emma Pillion of Corajio said 'we are delighted that planning has been given by Tipperary County Council for Sky Innovation Park. This is a very exciting project and one we are committed to. We will continue with our work on the building now and look forward to engaging with the IDA again in the near future regarding its future use. We would like to thank all who have helped us get to this stage, particularly Alan Kelly who came to us at the outset and has been with us every step along the way'.