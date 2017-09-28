Clonmel past pupils return for 50th anniversary school reunion

The Class of '67 made a nostalgic return to St Mary's CBS Clonmel earlier this month for their 50th year class reunion.

A large attendance enjoyed the hospitality of Principal Rosemary Wallace, St. Mary's Parochial National School (the Old Model School), and Principal Eoin Morrissey, St Mary's CBS Irishtown, as well as their their respective staffs and pupils.

The St. Mary's CBS Irishtown, Clonmel Class of 1967 gathered on the school stairs for a photo at their 50th year reunion. Back, from left, Michael O'Neill, Edward Nugent, Liam Hogan, Paddy Ryan, Donal Quigley, David Sheehan, Niall Dennehy and Richard Slattery. Front, Noel O'Shea, Gerard Quigley, Anthony O'Donnell, Michael Lynch, current school principal Eóin Morrissey, Jimmy Greene and Sean Pyke.

Most of the Class of 1967 agreed that their visit to the schools, which in the 1960s housed the 'Old' St. Mary's and then the 'New’ St. Mary's, was more pleasant than any of the days they had remembered as pupils themselves.

At that time, Sixth Class had a pupil/teacher ratio of 56 to 1, with an additional influx from Marlfield National School when it closed. The only solution to the resulting frustrations at the time appeared to be a regime of corporal punishment, severe and sometimes vicious.

Michael McDermott and David Sheehan.

Thankfully Ireland has moved on, and the pupils and staff are now all enjoying a far more modern approach to teaching and education.

Interestingly, some 80 per cent-plus of those who left St Mary's CBS 50 years ago remain resident in the locality, which can be probably attributed to a different labour market prevailing at the time.

The group pictured in the school yard.

School days will always be remembered, some good and some bad, but either way never forgotten.