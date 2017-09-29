Sad death of well known Clonmel garage owner Gerry O'Sullivan

The death has taken place of well known Clonmel garage owner Gerry O'Sullivan.

Mr O'Sullivan died on Thursday following a short illness.

Mr O'Sullivan ran his garage and car repair business at Rathkeevan.

He was hugely popular and well known for his courtesy, professionalism and attention to detail in how he ran his business.

A native of Co. Waterford, he was a proud supporter of Waterford hurling throughout his life.

He died peacefully in the loving care of Mary Mount Hospice Cork. ( Predeceased by his infant son Brian and his brothers Jim, John and Mick).

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Maria (nee O’Keeffe), daughters Claire ( Fitzsimons),Tracey, Róisin and her fiancé Evan, sons Gerard (Junior), Niall and Kieran, son-in-law Kevin, daughters-in-law Olivia, Pauline and Aoife, grandchildren, sisters Maureen and Ellen, brothers Maurice and Patsy, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel, on Friday from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at St. John’s The Baptist Church, Powerstown, on Saturday at 12.45pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm with burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only Donation if desired to Mary Mount Hospice.