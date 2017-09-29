Carrick-on-Suir's new Primary Care Centre to open next spring 

Carrick-on-Suir's new Primary Care Centre under construction on a site next to St Brigid's Hospital, is on schedule to be completed and ready for operation by the end of next March, the HSE has confirmed.

Building work on the multi-million euro centre is at an advanced stage, and when it opens it will be a "one-stop-shop" for community health services in the town and district.

The HSE is developing the centre through a Public Private Partnership with funding support from the European Investment Bank and other sources.

The construction work began in May last year and is being carried out by Balfour Beatty JJR Rhatigan Primary Care Construction Joint Venture.

It is one of several primary centres currently under construction in the South East.

HSE spokesperson Fiachra O'Ceilleachair said the new Primary Care Centre will complement services already being delivered by the excellent healthcare staff at St Brigid's Hospital and in the Carrick-on-Suir area.

Health services based at the new Centre will includea GP doctors, public health nursing, occupational therapy, physiotherapy, dental, podiatry, speech & language therapy and psychology.

There will also be provision for mental health services and a number of multi-disciplinary rooms will be available that visiting health professionals can book.

Mr O'Ceilleachair said the Centre will be open at least five days a week, with extra hours at weekends and evenings for some services.

"The new Primary Care Centre in Carrick on Suir will prove an invaluable asset to the community," Mr O'Ceilleachair added.