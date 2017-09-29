Free guided tour of Carrick-on-Suir's Ormond Castle for senior citizens 

Carrick-on-Suir's Ormond Castle will be offering a free guided tour for senior citizens at 3pm this Sunday, October 1.

The free tour is being organised to celebrate the United Nations International Day of Older Persons.

The maximum number of people allowed per tour is 25 and access for visitors with limited mobility is restricted.

The Castle re-opened to the public at the end of June following the completion of a €2m renovation and restoration project over a period of two and a half years.

For more information on the free guided tour for senior citizen's call Ormond Castle at (051) 640787.