Carrick-on-Suir charity cycle helps send children with special needs to Lourdes

Carrick-on-Suir’s sixth annual Bobby Power Commemorative Cycle has raised €4,400 to help send children from the Carrick-on-Suir area with special needs to Lourdes.

The event in memory of Carrick Wheelers cycling legend, the late Bobby Power, raised funds for one of his favourite charities, the Irish Pilgrimage Trust, which brings young people with special needs from all over Ireland on this pilgrimage/holiday every Easter.

The organisers were blessed with balmy autumn weather for the cycle that took place on Sunday morning, September 17. The event started and finishing at the Swan GAA Club Juvenile Centre in Carrick-on-Suir.

Bridget Fitzpatrick, one of the cycle's organisers, was delighted with the turnout of 88 cyclists, 33 of whom completed the 100km route and 55 cycled the 50km route. Some cyclists travelled from as far away as Wexford and Cork to support the cause.

"There was a great atmosphere and everyone was in great form," said Bridget. "More than 30 volunteers and stewards helped us run the cycle. It is just amazing that so many people volunteer for us every year. We couldn't do it without them."

Bridget thanked the catering team supervised by Tara O'Donnell, the marshals, those who took entries, Carrick Swan Club and Rathgormack Community & Hiking Centre for use of their premises and everyone who helped to make the cycle such a success.

She also thanked the cycle's sponsors Super Valu, Carrick; Iverk Produce, Glenpatrick Spring Water and Flahavans.

Anyone who knows a young person who would like to travel on the Irish Pilgrimage Trust trip to Lourdes at Easter next year should contact Marie Therese Connolly at (051) 646074 for an application form.