Crayfish plague alert continues as major River Suir clean-up takes place

A major clean-up of the River Suir has proved to be hugely successful.

Tipperary County Council and the Waters and Communities Office received funding from the Department under the Anti-Dumping initiative 2017 to facilitate a community led clean-up initiative along the river.

Interested groups were provided with the necessary equipment such as litter pickers, black sacks, skip bags, gloves, etc and a contractor was organised to collect bags.

Cahir Tidy Towns, Kilsheelan TidyTowns, Clonmel TidyTowns, Suir Valley Adventurers and Cashel Golden Tipperary Anglers Association did tremendous work along the River Suir and are a credit to their communities. They are true ‘Friends of the River Suir’.

As part of the initiative, a FaceBook page has been set up @friendsoftheriversuir for the entire River Suir catchment from Templemore down to Waterford Estuary. Any interested communities are encouraged to like and share the page and to post their Suir related thoughts and experiences to it.

Please note that you can report issues such as fly tipping, water pollution, littering, odours and back yard burning to the ‘See It? Say It!’ website http://www.epa.ie/enforcement/report/seeit/ or phone the 24 hour National Environmental Complaints Line on 1850 365 121.

Meanwhile the Crayfish Plague is now confirmed for the River Lorrah (North Tipp/Lower Shannon), River Suir (between Clonmel and Carrick-on-Suir) and River Deel River Barrow. Crayfish are a valuable food item for many freshwater species with otters, herons, trout and pike feeding on them.

Crayfish plague is a disease that kills our native White-clawed Crayfish. All crayfish that become infected will die. Crayfish plague is easily transmitted in water or via contaminated equipment (e.g. on canoes, waders or nets).

All water users were asked to operate a temporary ban on moving water sports equipment from one catchment to another when the outbreak was first confirmed. All the agencies involved in managing and protecting the rivers in Ireland are concerned about the worrying situation.

“On behalf of the Inter Agency Committee I am urging you to limit your activity to the river section where you normally operate and to continue to follow the ‘Check, Clean and Dry’ protocol in relation to equipment once you leave the river and before using it again” said Dr. Fran Igoe, Waters and Communities Office.