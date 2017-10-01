Tipperary town man Edmond O'Donnell will be remembered in Christmas Day walk

A walk of remembrance is planned for a popular Tipperary town man who passed away earlier this year.

The walk on Christmas Day will remember Edmond O'Donnell, late of Marian Terrace, who died at the Mater Hospital in Dublin.

Edmond had worked for over thirty five years as a secondary school teacher in St.Paul's secondary school in Raheny. Edmond lived and worked in Dublin but his heart was always in Tipperary Town.

He spent his holidays in Ballyglass in Tipperary town where he had a beautiful view of the Glen of Aherlow.

Edmond loved his native Irish language and was a very comitted Irish teacher. He enjoyed the simple things in life, walking, gardening, cups of tea, listening to Irish music and playing his tin whistle.

He also enjoyed sport and was a big Tipperary hurling and football fan. He was also a religious person and was often seen in St. Michael's Church in Tipperary Town saying a few prayers. He had a strong faith.

Many of his teaching colleagues as well as some of his students made the long trip to Tipperary to attend his funeral where they formed a guard of honour for Edmond.

As Edmond loved to walk there will be a Walk of Remembrance held in Tipperary Town on Christmas Day starting at 2pm at the Tipperary Hills and people are being asked to join the walk to remember family and friends who have passed away.

Edmond was a great Irish speaker, Irish teacher and loved playing Irish music. He was a proud Irishman, very proud of his country and his county of Tipperary.