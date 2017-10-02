Tipperary rugby club Kilfeacle holds minute's silence following death of club supporter

Kilfeacle and District Rugby Club is in mourning this week following the death of a great club supporter.

A minute's silence was observed at the club's Munster Junior League game against Kanturk on Sunday as a mark of respect to Mrs Catherine (Kitty) Keaty, mother of the club's treasurer Jamie Keaty.

There was a sombe mood at the game following the sad news.

The Keaty family have been long time supporters of the club .

Mrs Keaty is deeply regretted by her loving husband Jimmy, sons John, Noel, Declan and Jamie, daughters Marie (Grogan) and Carmel (Lonergan), brother Andy, sister Mary, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Fogarty’s Funeral Home, Bank Place, Tipperary Town, this Monday from 5.00pm, removal at 8.00pm to St Patrick’s Church, Kilfeacle. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.