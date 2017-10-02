Shock as dead horse left to rot on Clonmel scenic walk

Walkers along a popular Clonmel scenic walk were shocked to discover the remains of a dead horse at the side of the path on Monday morning.

As our photographs show the body of the horse was left at the side of the beauty-spot path.

A local man who came across the distressing sight said the animal had begun to decompose and he was afraid to go too close to it - even his dog was “freaked out” by the dead animal.

However the man, who regularly walks in the scenic area, did take these photographs to share with our readers and to highlight what he said was a cruel way to treat an animal.

The upsetting scene was discovered near Carey’s Castle in Clonmel, along a pathway that leads from the car parking area to a stream.

By this afternoon the carcass had been removed from the scene.