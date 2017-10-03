Motorist dies in fatal Tipperary crash near Cashel

A 44 year-old man was killed in a road traffic accident on the M8 motorway near Cashel on Mondayafternoon.

The single vehicle accident occurred just past junction 7 southbound in the townland of Ballyknock, Cashel at 3.10pm.

The male driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was fatally injured when the car he was driving collided with a concrete column.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to Waterford Regional Hospital where a post mortem is to take place.

The road was closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and has now reopened.

Gardaí wish to appeal for any witnesses to contact them at Cashel Garda Station on 062 - 75840, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.