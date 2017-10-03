Boston Scientific staff fund children's play area at Clonmel hospital

Boston Scientific employeesin Clonmel joined South Tipperary General Hospital staff to officially open a new play area in the hospital’s Paediatric Ward.

The play area will be a resource for children and visitors who are attending the unit.

The entire project was the brainwave of Boston Scientific Clonmel employees and all funds raised were done so by the company’s Employee Charity.

Barry Ryan, a Boston Scientific Engineer, came up with the idea of creating the play area.

“The great thing about our Employee Charity is that it is employee led and operated. We give our official support to one local charity every year.

Boston Scientific and HSE staff at the play area opening.

“Any employee can nominate a charity and all employees get to vote on which charity they wish to support. The process is fully democratic and gets everybody engaged.”

Barry proposed the creation of a play area due to a personal connection to the hospital.

“My wife Sinéad is a nurse in the Paediatric Unit and I always hear about the great work that happens in the hospital. It was actually Sinéad who suggested the concept originally and put forward the original plan.

“The idea of a play area was to alleviate some of the stress for patients, parents and siblings when visiting the hospital.

“We have worked closely with the staff to make this area a reality and I would like to give special mention to Kenneth Hennessey Architects for their support throughout the project.”

The new play area in the hospital.

Speaking at the official opening for the play area nursing manager Olivia Butler said: “It is great to have a dedicated area for children of all ages. This play area will definitely alleviate some of the stresses that a hospital visit entails”.

Over the past 10 years Boston Scientific employees have boxed, baked, danced and dunked to raise almost €500,000 for a number of charities in the local area.

JP Fitzpatrick is the current Chair of the Boston Scientific Employee Charity Committee.

Speaking in South Tipperary General he said: “This official opening is the culmination of hard work from a number of Boston Scientific employees. It’s a proud day for Boston Scientific employees to see another project that we initiated brought to life.

“ Last year we sponsored a bus for Friends of Bridgewater House and this year our charity events are in support of South Tipperary Autism Support Group. We’ve done a lot of work in the community for the past 10 years and we hope to do even more during the next 10!”