Tipperary pub Foleys of Cashel win top pub award for best outdoor space

A Tipperary pub is one of the big winners in the south east in the Irish Pub Awards 2017.

Bill Foley's bar in Cashel won the Best Outdoor Space Award.

The presentations took place in the Coachman Bar, Parnell St., Clonmel.

All the winners will now go forward to the National Awards Ceremony on 8th November.

The winners in the South East Region are:

Innovative Pub of the Year sponsored by Bank of Ireland Payment Acceptance: Malzards, Stoneyford, Kilkenny

Best Music Pub sponsored by IMRO: Matt the Millers Bar and Restaurant, Kilkenny

Best Tourist Pub sponsored by Molson Coors: The Strand Tavern, Duncannon, Co Wexford

Best Outdoor Space sponsored by Bulmers: Bill Foley’s Bar , Lounge and Beer Garden, Cashel

Outstanding Customer Service sponsored by Heineken: Oskar’s Bar and Restaurant, Waterford City

Best Local Pub sponsored by Diageo: The Porterhouse, Castlebridge, Co Wexford

Best Food Pub sponsored by Musgrave MarketPlace: The Uluru Outback Bar and Restaurant, Waterford City

Pub Personality of the Year sponsored by Irish Distillers, Pernod Ricard: Jim ‘Flash’ Gordon, Revolutio Craft Beer ad Whiskey Bar, Waterford City.

The Irish Pub Awards are jointly presented by Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI) and Licenced Vintners Association (LVA). A series of seven regional events are taking place around the country between 18 th September and 4 th October to announce 56 finalists through all categories.

The objective of the Awards programme is to recognise and reward excellence and innovation across various categories in the Irish Pub Industry. Entries closed on 30 th June and judging took place during July and August. The awards were presented by President of VFI, Pat Crotty and the category sponsors

Speaking at the Awards Ceremony, President of VFI, Pat Crotty expressed his delight in how well the Awards are going. “Entries for the inaugural event surpassed expectations all around Ireland and the judges had a difficult decision to make to reach this final list”. “The pub is a central part of our hospitality and tourism sectors as well as being a meeting place for locals. It is a major contributor to growth in our regional economies, so these awards will be an important vehicle to showcase the diversity that is available in the modern Irish pub and recognise the creativity and innovation that is already there”, he added.