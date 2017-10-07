ICMSA officer elections in Rathgormack

North Area of Waterford ICMSA will meet next Thursday, October 12, at 8.30pm in the Community Centre, Rathgormack, to elect its officers for the coming year.

The meeting will be addressed by Ger Quain, Chair of the ICMSA Dairy Committee, and in addition to the elections, a packed agenda will feature dairy and beef outlooks, CAP 2020 and resolutions for the upcoming AGM.

Elections will be held for Chairperson, Vice Chairperson, Secretary, National Council Member and Delegates.

The meeting will be chaired by Billy O’Callaghan, Feddans, Carrick, with Shay Kennedy of Churchtown Hill acting as secretary.

Questions about eligibility to vote should be directed to the South east Area Development Officer, John Wallis, 087-1732455.