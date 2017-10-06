Friendship Week celebrated at Tipperary School
First class boys Joshua Strappe Mulcahy, Cormac O’Donoghue and Cathal Bonner are pictured above with the Friendship Fish.
Art and friends were to the fore at one Cashel school recently.
As part of Friendship Week, the boys at St John the Baptist BNS each designed their own scale to fit on the Friendship fish.
