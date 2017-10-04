South Tipperary festival puts the focus on mental health

A variety of community events, most of which are free, have been organised for the South Tipperary Positive Mental Health Festival, which runs from this Friday, October 6th - Saturday, 14th.

The festival is organised by a sub-committee of the South Tipperary Action Network (STAN) with the support and involvement of many community organisations and groups.

Its aim is to bring positive mental health and awareness to the forefront.

The committee is honoured to have Clonmelman Tonie Walsh, archivist, journalist, DJ and civil rights activist as its first Champion to raise the profile of the festival.

Tonie says that the festival is “a timely intervention in the welfare of all people living and working in South Tipperary and is designed around one of the great, pressing concerns of our times, namely the psycho-emotional well-being of all citizens in our society.”

One of the many highlights is the premiere of Quiet, a one-night only series of original monologues incorporating music, and focusing on various issues many young people face, from serious to lighthearted.

Written and directed by Jacqueline Kiely, Quiet features a cast of teenagers and will be staged on Friday 13th October at 8pm at The White Memorial Theatre, Clonmel. Tickets will be available on the door for €10 each.

St. Mary’s Hurling and Camogie Club, Clonmel are hosting a match and talk on Saturday October 7th with guest speaker Johnnie B.

Clonmel Óg will be hosting an U-17 Girls Football Blitz on Saturday October 14th with refreshments, raffle and a medal ceremony afterwards.

This year Tipperary Education and Training Board (ETB) is supporting a wide variety of events called Mind Me/Mind You across four venues in Tipperary Town.

More information is available from Veronica Crowe, ETB at 052- 6126269.

On Monday October 9th there will be an opportunity for public discussion with a talk and Question and Answer called Mental Health for all ages, hosted by Linda Thorpe, Mental Health Ireland in LIT's Clonmel Campus.

The Happiness Project by LIT Clonmel on Wednesday, October 11th features a talk by John Lonergan and Caroline Crotty, as well as a photography competition.

Nest Space is back in the Place4U centre in Gladstone Street/Morton Street from Tuesday October 10th with a friendly pop-up café, drop-in workshops, a display of the Walk A Mile in My Shoes project and crafts from Morton Street Day Care Centre.

Chakra Productions are hosting two events in Nest Space - an Open Mike night of poetry, music and song on Wednesday 11th October; and on Saturday October 14th The Magic Crow, an interactive magical puppet show designed for children aged 3-plus.

All those events are free.

The Pop-up Bazaar is a feelgood event under the Arches of the Main Guard, Clonmel on Thursday, October 12th from 1-3pm. This year STAN invited artist Tom Campbell to share his creative construction techniques with the artists of Western Studio and their tutor Mia Carney during a two-day workshop in advance of the festival.

Drop by the Main Guard and see the results in 'If Pigs Could Fly', an exhibition of Western Studio artists’ flying pigs, and help to decorate the Mother of All Pigs.

Enjoy a cuppa and chat at the Pop-up Café. The refreshments and mental health awareness information are provided by the South Tipperary Mental Health Services, Rehab and Recovery Team.

There's also a chance to dust off your gladrags and head over to Music from the Movies, a disco with a difference which will be held from 9pm 'till late on Saturday 14th October at the South Tipperary GAA Centre, Western Road, Clonmel.

Tickets at €7 each are available from Marian’s Bookshop in O'Connell Street, Clonmel or call Rita Bourke on 087-0955099.

All events are listed in the festival brochure, which is available in various locations or online via www.stanmentalhealth.ie and on the Facebook page South Tipperary Positive Mental Health Festival.