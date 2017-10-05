Clonmel's unsung hero - have your say in picking the 2017 winner

The search is on for Clonmel’s Unsung Hero for 2017 – and you can have a say in the final choice.

Nominations are now sought for this year’s winner.

Mayor Catherine Carey, along with Clonmel Rotary Club President Brendan Nyhan officially launched the 2017 Eileen Anderson Unsung Hero Award, an award that honours people who carry out invaluable voluntary work in their community.

The 2017 Eileen Anderson Unsung Hero Award will be awarded to this year’s recipient at a ceremony on Friday 10th November in the Town Hall, Clonmel.

Previous winners of the award include Martin Fennessey, Michele Meagher, Bridie Norris, Dermot O’Connor and last year’s winner Patsy McGurk.

The annual award is in memory of the late Eileen Anderson, who was deeply committed to community development, social inclusion and volunteer work in her native Clonmel and in particular her community of Cooleens Close.

This year the Award will be supported and sponsored by Clonmel Borough District Council and Clonmel Rotary Club, both of whom are delighted to be able to continue the acknowledgement of Eileen’s contribution to the community and voluntary sector.

Speaking at the launch in the presence of Eileen's family, Mayor Carey said she was delighted that the initiative is being run again this year as it is a great opportunity to show appreciation for the work being done by committed individuals in the community.

She extended invitations for nominations from the town of Clonmel and the wider Borough District which includes Cahir, Ardfinnan, Clogheen, Ballyclerihan & Kilsheelan.

In his call for nominations the President of Clonmel Rotary Club Brendan Nyhan welcomes all groups within the District to submit nominations for the Eileen Anderson Unsung Hero Award as an opportunity to acknowledge the work, efforts and impact of local volunteers in their community.

Clonmel Rotary Club Community Chair Darren Ryan, who initiated the award back in 2011, said he was delighted that the Council and Rotary Club were working in partnership on the award this year, the Rotary Club are looking forward to working on further enhancing this award in honour of an outstanding lady, Eileen Anderson.

The criteria for eligible nominations are based on four categories of assessment which include community-based person, level of community involvement, commitment to community life and commitment to develop community spirit.

While there are no specific application forms for this particular award process, initial nominations are simply requested to be submitted in writing - in no less than 100 words and no more than 500 words - for the initial adjudication process.

Written submissions, in a sealed envelope marked Eileen Anderson Award 2017 can be handed into Customer Services Desk, Tipperary County Council Offices Clonmel or nominations can be emailed to unsunghero@tipperarycoco.ie

The closing date for the receipt of applications is 4.30pm on Monday 23rd October 2017. Further information is available by contacting Darren Ryan on 086-8414432.