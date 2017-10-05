Tipp and Tyrone GAA managers Michael Ryan and Mickey Harte to attend Carrick-on-Suir Enterprise Expo 

Tipperary Senior Hurling Manager Michael Ryan, Tyrone Football Manager Mickey Harte and Waterford hurling ace Austin Gleeson will be among the celebrity guests at the Carrick-on-Suir Enterprise Town Exposition this Friday night.

More than 100 exhibitors will be promoting what Carrick-on-Suir and its district has to offer at the Enterprise Town Exposition at Comeragh College this Friday, October 6 from 6pm to 9pm.

The Expo will showcase local produce, business initiatives, sports clubs, youth clubs, drama, community groups and much more.

Its special guests will be Tipperary Senior Hurling Manager Michael Ryan, Tyrone Football Manager Mickey Harte, Waterford hurler Austin Gleeson, Clonmel dancer Dayl Cronin of RTE's Dancing With The Stars fame and Irish Women's Rugby player Niamh Briggs.

The sports stars and managers will take part in a sports panel discussion while Dayle will perform some dance routines.

Registration for trade space is free and entertainment, refreshments and celebrity speakers will feature on the evening with fun for all the family.

The event will kick off at 6pm with a performance by Carrick-on-Suir Brass Band and Finbarr Clancy of the High Kings ballad group will cut the ribbon to open the Expo.

This will be followed by Bizworld presentations to Scoil Mhuire students by Tyrone Football manager Mickey Harte at 6.30pm.

It will be the turn of Carrick-on-Suir's Rising Stars Variety Group members and Clonmel dancer Dayl Cronin of RTE's "Dancing With The Stars" fame to perform at the Expo at 6.45pm.

A big attraction will be the sports panel discussion involving Michael Ryan, Mickey Harte, Austin Gleeson and Niamh Briggs at 7.10pm.

It will be followed by a charity presentation and performance from members of Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society at 8.40pm.

The Expo will finish at 9pm.