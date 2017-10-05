Chanelle McCoy to address Tipperary women's enterprise conference

Entrepreneur, Dragon’s Den panel member and wife of legendary jockey AP McCoy, Chanelle McCoy will address the Tipperary event titled “Open Doors to New Markets” that will take place in the Lakeside Hotel, Ballina on Thursday, 12th October.

This regional conference is an initiative of Local Enterprise Offices, Mid West including, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary.

The full day event (one of 15 taking place across the country to encourage more women in Ireland to ‘open doors to new markets’ for their businesses) will feature a keynote address delivered by Lady Chanelle McCoy, Chanelle Medical and Dragons Den; presentations by Dr. Órlaith Borthwick, Programme Manager, Mid-West Action Plan for Jobs on Maximising job creation and investment in the Mid-West; Catherine Duffy, GM Northern Trust on life as a female GM within Corporate; Aileen McGrath of One Little Studio on maximising social media opportunities and Celia Holman Lee of the Holman Lee Modelling Agency on developing your personal brand.

The female Entrepreneur Panel discussion will feature Margaret O’Connor, Quigley’s Bakery; Stephanie Shine, Samco; Alison Banton, Brook and Shoal; Tara Lee Byrne Wicked Wholefoods and Marion Murphy Cooney, Marion Murphy Cooney Designs.

The day will also involve a networking element facilitated by Theresa Mulvihill and the MC for the NWED conference is Ciana Campbell.

In addition, staff from the three LEOs will be available throughout the day and have enlisting the help of established female entrepreneurs to act as Local Ambassadors and to share their success stories

All 31 LEOs, including Local Enterprise Office Tipperary are behind the National Women’s Enterprise Day initiative and together, they jointly supported over 14,000 female entrepreneurs in 2016.

‘Open doors to new markets’ is the theme for National Women’s Enterprise Day in 2017 as the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM)reports that 27 per centof early stage female entrepreneurs in Ireland expect to get more than a quarter of their revenues from overseas work.

The Local Enterprise Offices have a range of supports that can help businesses to realise those expectations and local events will feature female ambassadors who have already successfully availed of some of those supports.

Announcing the full programme of events across the country for October 12th, An Tánaiste and Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Frances Fitzgerald TD said:

“I am delighted to launch the biggest-ever programme of events to mark National Women’s Enterprise Day in October.

‘Open doors to new markets’ is a very fitting theme for this year’s National Women’s Enterprise Day.

“The Global Entrepreneurship Monitor research shows that women in Ireland are ambitious to grow their businesses internationally and my Department, through the relevant agencies, are providing the necessary supports to help businesses explore and maximise the market opportunities available further afield.

“I would encourage even more women to use their Local Enterprise Offices to avail of the many supports to help them maximise the potential of their business in new markets,” the Minister said this week.

Tickets for Tipperary NWED event cost just €35 each, including lunch, and can be purchased through Evenbrite.ie

For more information contact Local Enterprise Office Tipperary on leo@tipperarycoco.ie or telephone them on 0761 065000.