Tipperary syndicate win €250,000 in Lotto with ticket bought in Kilkenny!

A Tipperary syndicate is celebrating after winning €250,000 in the Lotto.

And the members are doubly happy that they bought the winning ticket in Kilkenny!.

The syndicate had the last laugh on their Kilkenny rivals after the group won the Lotto Plus 2 top prize of €250,000 from Saturday 23rd September with a ticket they bought in Urlingford, Co. Kilkenny.

The syndicate leader, who purchased the winning Quick Pick ticket at Elys Daybreak store in Urlingford, said - “It’s a fantastic prize to win but it’s even sweeter to win with a ticket bought in Kilkenny,” he grinned.

The hurling fans plan to pay off their bills and mortgages and they hope to buy corporate seats for next year's All Ireland hurling final against their black and amber rivals.