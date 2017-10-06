Tipp communities can now apply for new €2m Co. Council capital grants scheme

Tipperary Co. Council is seeking applications from community and sports groups across the county for its new €2m Capital Grants Scheme for Community and Amenity Facilities.

The Council is organising five information workshops about the capital grants scheme around the county this month and has invited community groups, voluntary organisations, sports clubs, arts, culture and heritage groups to attend them to find out if their projects are suitable for this funding.

Co. Council Vice Chairperson Cllr Roger Kennedy said the Scheme's €2m fund has been accumulated by the Council from Development Contributions for community infrastructure levied on all planning permissions granted in the county in recent years.

He urged community groups across the county with projects they wish to secure funding for to attend the workshops taking place this month.

Co. Council CEO Joe MacGrath said the Council was delighted to bring this new capital grants scheme to the community.

"It's a substantial sum of money and I have no doubt there will be a high level of interest in this scheme. It's very important that because it's a new scheme that communities would participate and attend the workshops," he said.

The grants will fund capital works that have not yet taken place and a total of €250,000 of the€2m fund is ringfenced for playground projects.

For community facilities, the grants will be suitable for general refurbishment works and ancilliary works such as car parking, energy conservation and efficiency works; the development of new and/or improvements to food preparation and kitchen facilities, new or improved disability access.

Sports projects the grants will fund new changing, showers and toilets, energy conservation and efficiency works, new and improved outdoor lighting, resurfacing of non-grass playing surfaces, drainage work, new and improved disability facilities and new or improved all-weather playing/training facilities.

Examples of arts and culture projects suitable for these grants will be new or improved rehearsal, performance and exhibition spaces, improved lighting and new or improved disability access and general refurbishment. Community heritage and biodiversity projects will also be considered for these grants.

The call for applications for the scheme opened last Wednesday, September 27 and the closing date for applications is November 30.

Co. Council Adminstrative Officer Michael Moroney said the Council anticipates successful applicants will be informed of their grant approval next February/March.

The first information workshop takes place at Tipperary Co. Council's Civic Offices in Clonmel next Monday, October 9.

Other workshop dates and venues are: The Source Arts Centre, Cathedral Street, Thurles on Wednesday, October 11 ; Cashel-Tipperary Municipal District Civic Offices at Rosanna Rd., Tipperary Town on Monday, October 16; Tipperary Co. Council Civic Offices, Nenagh on Wednesday, October 18 and Nano Nagle Resource Centre, Carrick-on-Suir on Monday, October 23.

All the workshops will start at 7pm.