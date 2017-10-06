Carrick-on-Suir town centre street to close on Monday due to road works 

Carrick-on-Suir's Chapel Street will close to traffic from 8am next Monday, October 9 until 7pm on Friday, October 27 to facilitate a €92,000 road upgrade project.

The project will comprise the resurfacing of Chapel Street's roadway and reconstruction of its footpaths.

While the road works are taking place, the Council says traffic will be diverted west along Main Street through Sean Kelly Square, down Kickham Street, along Town Wall Street and William Street.

Carrick-on-Suir FF Cllr Kieran Bourke, who previously criticised the Chapel Street road project for not including the widening of footpaths and replacement of street lights, has now changed his view after walking the street with the District Engineer Willie Corby.

He told this month's Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District Council meeting that he was now happy with the scope of the works the Council is planning to do on the street.

Mr Corby told the meeting the Council planned to "slightly" widen footpaths along the street where it could but it would have been too expensive to include the replacement of the street's public lighting.

He confirmed to Cllr Bourke that if there was spare funding left over after the road improvement works were complete, the Council would look at spending the money on other road projects. He promised to come back to Cllr Bourke on this.