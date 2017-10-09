Tipperary Books of Condolence for Taoiseach Liam Cosgrave open today

Tipperary people can pay tribute to former Taoiseach Liam Cosgrave, who passed away last week, with books of condolence opening across the county today (Monday, October 9).

Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council, Cllr Phyll Bugler, will open a book of condolence at 12 noon at the County Council offices in Nenagh. Books of condolence will also be available to sign in the civic offices in Clonmel as well as the municipal district offices in Carrick on Suir, Tipperary Town and Thurles.

The books of condolence will remain open for one week.

You can also sign the book of condolence online via the County Council website www.tipperarycoco.ie