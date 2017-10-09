Clonmel shop wins national excellence award

One Clonmel shop joined Londis retailers from every corner of the country, at Powerscourt Hotel in Co. Wicklow recently for The 2016 Londis Retailing Awards.

The Londis Retailing Awards recognise stores that excel across all areas of store performance. This year 85 Londis retailers received Londis Retailing Awards including McDermott’s Londis Irishtown, Clonmel and Aherne’s Londis Thurles who received Londis Excellence Awards on the night.

On receiving his Londis Excellence award Michael McDermott of Londis Iristown Clonmel said: “This award is recognition of our staff’s commitment to the store and our desire and ambition to keep providing the highest level of service to our loyal customers. I would like to also take the opportunity to thank our loyal customers for their business.”

Congratulating retailers at the awards ceremony, Conor Hayes, Sales Director, Londis, said: “In the past year, the standards across the Londis retail estate have greatly improved. The winners of this year’s awards are among the top retailers in the country. This award is recognition of the commitment and ambition demonstrated by these retailers to keep providing the highest level of service to their customers. Their focus on continually exceeding customer expectations is a testament to the hard work of their staff, for which they should be very proud. I commend them all on this wonderful achievement.”

Accepting a Londis Excellence Award, Liam Aherne, Aherne’s Londis Thurles said: “We are thrilled to receive this award which is testament to the extremely hard working team that we have in store. This accolade is not only a mark of pride for our store and staff, but importantly it shows our customers’ that we are passionate about delivering a top quality service. This is a very important point of differentiation in what is a very competitive marketplace and we’re honoured to have received this award.”

In winning these awards, the stores were independently examined across a range of criteria including customer service, the quality of their fresh food offering, product range, and the store’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of hygiene and food safety. These exemplary Londis retailers received their awards in recognition of their commitment to implementing exceptionally high standards throughout their stores, thereby providing an excellent customer experience to their local community.

This year’s awards were held as part of the Londis Conference 2017 entitled Londis Being the Best which was chaired by sports journalist Joanne Cantwell. Special guest speakers included Conor O’Shea, Head Coach Italian National Rugby Team, Davy Fitzgerald, Manager of Wexford Hurling Team, Stephanie Roche, Irish International Football Player and well-known chef Catherine Fulvio.