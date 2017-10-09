Clonmel Park Hotel for sale with guide price of almost €5 million

The Clonmel Park Hotel is for sale with a guide price in excess of €4.8 million.

On behalf of the Poppyfield Hotel Consortium, JLL has been appointed as exclusive selling agents for the four star hotel, which opened ten years ago.

Offered for sale with effective freehold title and subject to an occupational lease with a leading national hotel operator, this 99 guestroom hotel boasts an established trading history, with what's described as "a well-invested full service offering and exciting upside potential".

The hotel also includes state-of-the-art conference and banqueting facilities, The Wheat Bar and Bistro, Howard’s Restaurant and a large and popular leisure centre and Eco Spa, which includes a fully-equipped gym, 20 metre heated indoor swimming pool, sauna, steam room, jacuzzi, treatment rooms and fitness studios.

Dan O’Connor, senior vice president of JLL Hotels and Hospitality Group says “The Clonmel Park Hotel is a high-quality hotel investment and the sale is expected to attract substantial buyer interest.

"With provincial Irish hotel market RevPAR growing by more than 11% last year, and a rent review upcoming in 2018, this leased investment opportunity offers very strong rental growth potential”.

Viewing of the Clonmel Park Hotel is strictly by appointment through JLL.