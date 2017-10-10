Tipperary Fine Gael - Carrick-on-Suir to host first hustings for potential candidates

There are seven hopefuls still in the race for a Fine Gael nomination in Tipperary to contest the next general election and the contest is heating up between them.

Carrick-on-Suir will be the location for the first of the candidate hustings to take place on this Friday October 13th.

This will be the first of five such events where party members and supporters will take the opportunity to listen to what the prospective candidates have to say and ask them questions on the issues that concern them.

It is an opportunity for the candidates to make their case and for the attendees to ask them for their views on the issues that are important them.

Speaking ahead of the event – Constituency Organiser for Fine Gael, Maurice Fitzgerald said – ‘We are really looking forward to this event. We are expecting it to be the biggest meeting we have had in Carrick-on-Suir in a long number of years.

“There appears to be great interest among both the party members and the public in our prospective candidates and what they have to say for themselves and we would welcome anyone who is interested to the Carraig Hotel at 8pm on Friday evening’.

Deirdre Clune MEP will be the moderator on the night and will also give an update on her work in Brussels and Brexit.

The seven prospective candidates are Garret Ahern, Noel Coonan, Cllr Michael Fitzgerald, Cllr Mary 'Hanna' Hourigan, Shelagh Marshall, Cllr Michael Murphy and Mary Newman.

The second hustings event will take place in Roscrea on Thursday 26th November.