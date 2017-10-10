New Tipperary Town fashion store to create fifteen jobs

Fashion retailer DV8, which has a network of over forty stores across Ireland, has announced it is to open an outlet at Tipperary Town Shopping Centre.

The 4000 square feet store will open for business in November, creating up to 15 new jobs, after a €1million investment from DV8.

DV8 sells over forty top fashion clothing brands as well as footwear and accessories in its stores and online.

David Scott from DV8 said; “We are delighted to be opening a new store in Tipperary and confident it will complement the existing retail offering in the town, with DV8’s unique range of male and female clothing and footwear.

He continued; “We think local shoppers will enjoy the DV8 experience, including the top fashion brands and excellent customer service.”