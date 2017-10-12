South Tipperary Farmers Donate Hay to Donegal

South Tipperary IFA has organised a donation of hay to farmers in Donegal who are having extreme fodder difficulties due to poor weather in the last few months.

The first load of hay was transported by Maher's transport this week, with more to follow over the coming weeks.

South Tipperary IFA Chairman Simon Ryan paid tribute to the Tipperary farmers who have made the generous donation towards their fellow farmers in Donegal, to Tipperary Co-op for sponsoring Transport and to Maher's Transport for facilitating the transport over such a distance.

He said many farmers in Donegal are very worried about how they will feed their animals this winter as the severe weather has meant they have not been able to conserve essential fodder.

"IFA is about farmers supporting farmers so we have gotten together to give what we can of our own supplies to help the farmers in Donegal who are struggling."

Any farmer who would like to donate fodder can contact the IFA Tipperary Office.