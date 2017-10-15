Cahir wins at Blas na hÉireann Food Awards

Cahir has cleaned up in with gold, silver and bronze awards as well as ‘Chefs Choice’ awards at this year's Blas na hÉireann Awards.

ABP Cahir received gold and silver awards across several prime beef categories, Emerald Oils rapeseed oil achieved a gold award, Galtee Honey Farm won a bronze award, The Apple Farm won a Chefs Choice Award for it's cider vinegar and Cahir Farmers Market producer ‘Ayle Foods’ won a staggering 6 awards achieving gold, silver and bronze awards in several categories as well the ‘Best in Farmers Market’.

Congratulations to ABP Cahir, Pete and Lorraine Randall of Ayle Foods, Con Trass, The Apple Farm, Michael Corbett, Emerald Oils, Michael and Aoife MacGiollaCoda of Galtee Honey Farm, thanks for keeping Cahir on the award winning food map.

In 2016 over 2500 products were entered into the Blas na hEireann competition.