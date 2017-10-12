Celebration for Cahir Tidy Towns

The Local Tidy Towns Awards night took place in the Shamrock Lounge last Saturday night and a huge crowd gathered to hear the results.

This was also a celebration of the Bronze Medal won by Cahir in the National Competition two weeks ago.

Thanks to Dolan's for their continued sponsorship of this event, the members, the judges, the council staff, the Shamrock Lounge, local Media and the winners. Thanks also to those who donated money and equipment during the year and our support team in the Men’s Shed, CDA and the Enterprise Centre.

To all of those who were not present to accept their certificates on the night you can do so during the week in the Super Valu store.

Results - Best Overall: The Gatehouse, Most improved Facility: Cahir Park FC, Best Street: Market Street, Members Merit Award: Anna Burke, Council Staff award: Jim Ryan, Market Street. John Quirke Award: SuperValu. Michael Smith, Council staff, received a presentation from the group for his help and on to mark his move to Ardfinnan.

Winners and certificates for all categories (small front garden, large front garden, private dwelling floral display, tidiest business front, business floral display, small estate and large estate) can be collected in SuperValu, please check on the notice board in shop.

Winners

Small gardens - Michael Guiry, Alex & Mary Quinn, John & Mary McCarthy, Tony Fitzpatrick, Tom & Mary Fitzgerald and many more gardens were commended. Best Private Dwelling Floral Display - Kathleen Butler, Hannah Lynch, Trish Flannery, Mary Kelly plus commended here too. Best Large Front Garden - Brenda Burke, Sean & Angela McRee and Denis & Ann O’Mahony. Tidiest Business Front - Liam Wall, Cahir House Hotel, John Quirke plus commended. Floral Display - Credit Union, The Heritage, The Hill Bar plus many commended. Small Estates - Birchdale, College Court, Highfield. Most improved -Riverdale, and Large Estate - Woodview, Beechpark.

The Tidiest Street award will be presented in Market Street today Wednesday at 7pm and all who live on the street are invited. This award is a plaque originally donated in 1960 and was resurrected this year.

Tidy Towns welcome the news this week that work on the new public toilets will start on Monday and hope to be sorted soon after Christmas. 73 new LED lights will be included in the new funding to make Cahir an energy efficient town in the not so distant future.