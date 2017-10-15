Upcycle, donate and swap - Reuse Month in Cashel

Zero Waste Cashel is leading the way in Tipperary for Reuse Month.

Among the many events to be found on tipperarycoco.ie as part of Reuse Month 2017, will be a number of seminars workshops and events organised by Zero Waste Cashel for Thursday, October 26.

The Green Business Seminar – Reducing Waste in your Business, will be held in Bru Boru from 9.30am to 12.30pm, while a Bicycle Repair Workshop will be up and running, as well as a Tool Swap led by the Cashel Scout Group.

A Used Toy and Uniform Swap/ Sale will also be held in Cashel involving the local schools.

There will also be thought provoking and creative displays in public spaces; reuse book boxes in libraries and public offices all across the county; and a social media campaign that will keep people informed and engaged through Facebook and Twitter

The Southern Region Waste Management Office is supporting the local authority in changing attitudes to old and disused objects, while encouraging people to repurpose, donate, sell or repair items.

Ten local authorities, 23 events, 31 days, hundreds of books, thousands of reusable coffee cups plus any number of up-cycled clothes, furniture pieces and bicycles all add up to very little in terms of waste, but equate to a very busy Reuse Month 2017 in the Southern Region.

More people than ever are signing up for creative workshops, visiting inspiring exhibitions and investing in a reusable coffee cup or water bottle this October following the success of last year’s inaugural Reuse Month across the region's ten local authorities.

Tipperary County Council is one of the ten local authorities hosting workshops, talks and demonstrations to inspire citizens to actively engage in reuse at a practical level.