Ayle Foods scoop 6 Blas na hEireann awards

Ayle Foods, owned by Pete and Lorraine Randall, and members of Tipperary Food Producers, won 6 awards at the Blas na hÉireann Food Awards last weekend.

Regular traders at Cahir Farmers Market, Ayle Foods have told us that they are delighted to have won “Best In Farmers Market” for Tipperary, three years in a row, something Pete and Lorraine are very proud of.

The next scoop for the Tipperary business was a Gold award for their Irish Whiskey Marmalade & a Silver award for Jamaican Rum Marmalade in their category.

If the excitement wasn’t enough, the Ayle foods haul was about to get bigger. Over the course of the weekend, they went on to claim the Gold Award for their Carrot & Apple Juice (which also won Gold in 2015), Silver for their Cucumber Pickle, and finally the Bronze award for their Butterscotch & Brandy Sauce.

All of these products are part of the Ayle Farm brand which the Randalls have worked very hard on. They would like to thank the Local Enterprise Office and Supervalu Ireland for their continued support through the Food Academy Programme.

They have also had lots of encouragement from Supervalu’s Individual Store Owners and Store Managers. All of their products are made in small batches on their farm in Ayle, Oola, Co. Tipperary.