Tipperary attractions at the heart of new Munster tourism drive

Tipperary is one of four Munster counties at the heart of a major new tourism initiative launched last week.

Munster Vales, a new and vibrant tourism destination incorporating the Comeraghs, Knockmealdowns, Galtees, Ballyhouras and Nagles mountain ranges, was officially launched in Lismore Castle, Co. Waterford by Minister for State at the Department of Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin.

The Munster Vales lie in the historic heartland of Ireland as part of Ireland’s Ancient East, a 1,100 km stretch of ancient trails and legendary tales running across Tipperary, Limerick, Cork and Waterford.

It is being marketed as a holiday experience where history and heritage blend seamlessly with modern Irish life in an unforgettable travel experience, offering visitors 1,100km of way-marked walking routes, 96 activities and attractions, nine historic heritage sites and an array of accommodation, festivals and locally produced food.

Major tourism attractions include Doneraile Wildlife Park, the Rock of Cashel, Cahir Castle, Ormond Castle, the Waterford Greenway, Ballyhoura Mountain Bike Park, Glen of Aherlow, Lough Gur and Lismore.

It has been established by a team of dedicated and enthusiastic communities, tourism providers, and agency stakeholders to promote, market and develop this region as Ireland's key inland visitor destination in both the domestic and overseas markets. it plans to encourage sustainability through the improvement and addition of product offering, up skilling of providers and extending visitor lengths of stay and increasing spend within the region.

Tipperary County Council Director of Services and Munster Vales chairperson, Sinead Carr, said the project reaches across and into the real authentic Irish heartland, bringing together four unique yet related individual regions encompassing five spectacular mountain ranges and vales. It accommodates a legendary series of trails, activities and experiences from land to sea.

"The vision for the Munster Vales tourism proposition is to promote this geographical entity as a place that provides unique tourism experiences and activities, which are swathed in legendary and ancient folklore, in a consistent and easily legible manner for the tourist.

"By co-operating and collaborating as one entity, it is hoped that a consistent brand, will not only increase the socio-economic benefits of tourism in the region but more importantly provide an enhanced visitor experience", she said

Minister Grffin said Munster Vales is an excellent example of community tourism in action, represents individuals, businesses, communities and groups that recognise the importance of collectively marketing and promoting their destination and region for the greater economic good of the entire region and country.