Carrick-on-Suir Enterprise Town Expo was a huge success showcasing the town and district's local businesses as well as its wide variety of community, sporting and social clubs and organisations.

The event at the Comeragh College sports hall last Friday night attracted a large crowd of visitors.

The Expo comprised about 120 exhibit stands and was attended by a string of sporting celebrities including Tipperary Senior Hurling Manager Michael Ryan, Tyrone Football Manager Mickey Harte, Waterford hurler Austin Gleeson, and Irish Women's Rugby player Niamh Briggs.

Clonmel dancer Dayl Cronin of RTE's Dancing With The Stars fame performed at the event with members of Carrick-on-Suir's popular Rising Stars Variety Group while members of the All-Ireland winning Tipperary Intermediate Ladies Football team paid a visit with the All-Ireland trophy.

