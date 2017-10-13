Carrick-on-Suir River Rescue is presented with new boat

Clonmel Show & Agricultural Society has presented a new rescue boat to Carrick-on-Suir River Rescue.

The new boat is part of Clonmel Show’s charitable donations for this year.

Previously, financial donations funded by Clonmel Show’s gate takings were given to Cuan Saor, Knocklofty Resource Centre, Pieta House and C-saw charities.

Clonmel Show Vice-President Dr. Richard Quirke and co-chairpersons Clare Wilkinson and Mike Quirke presented the boat to the volunteer River Rescue group at Kilsheelan Bridge.

Many other members of the Clonmel Show committee were also in attendance on this most enjoyable occasion.

Nine of Carrick on Suir River Rescue's 20 volunteers were in attendance at the hand over of the boat.

Carrick-on-Suir River Rescue Chairman Bobby Power and Vice Chairman Mick Power received the new boat on behalf of the organisation.

Bobby Power thanked the committee of Clonmel Show for the donation and said the new boat would be most valuable to them.

Clonmel Show Co-Chairman Mike Quirke wished the volunteers all the very best with the new boat and with their ongoing invaluable work.

Clonmel Show & Agricultural Society's organises the Clonmel Agricultural Show on the first Sunday in July each year.