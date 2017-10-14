Planning permission sought for Carrick-on-Suir housing estate

A planning application seeking permission to build the first significant housing estate in Carrick-on-Suir in over a decade was lodged with Tipperary Co. Council last Friday.

The firm JSF Property Holdings Ltd. submitted an application to the Council's Planning Department seeking permission to build 18 houses at a site at Townspark/John Street, Carrick-on-Suir and carry out associated site works including the demolition of a derelict outbuilding site formerly known as Carrick House.

The planning application is still at the pre-validation stage. If it is validated, the Council has indicated that a decision on whether to approve, refuse or seek further information on the project will be made by November 29.

Members of the public have until November 11 to lodge submissions in relation to the project to the Council.