Robinson Crusoe panto opens at Carrick-on-Suir's Strand Theatre on Sunday

Tickets are still available for Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society's annual pantomime "Robinson Crusoe" that opens at the Strand Theatre this Sunday, October 15.

The hilarious show featuring Robinson and his mad group of friends who sail away on a voyage for hidden treasure, will run for eight days until Sunday, October 22.

The show stars Ray Nolan as Robinson Crusoe, Bobby Landers as his brother Rupert and Fergus Power as the panto dame and Siobhan Grace Regans is the leading lady Polly.

AIMS award winning actress Irene Malone will also be performing in the show in the role of Patsy.

The supporting cast includes 120 young singers and dancers from Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society’s Academy of Performing Arts.

Tickets are on sale from the Strand Theatre Box Office, which is open Monday to Friday from 11am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm. Telephone: (051) 645050.