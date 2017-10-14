Council urged to carry out repairs at Carrick-on-Suir playground

A shopping list of repair and maintenance works that need to be carried out at Carrick-on-Suir's children's playground was highlighted to Co. Council officials at the latest monthly meeting of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District.

Cllr Kieran Bourke tabled at a motion at the meeting calling on the Council to carry our "much needed" maintenance jobs on the playground at the Fairgreen and declared he was hugely disappointed with Council management's response to his request.

The Council's response was that the playground was inspected weekly and any necessary small repairs will be undertaken as soon as possible and subject to funds being available for any larger scale works. The Council said it would review the matter as part of its 2018 budgetary process.

Cllr Bourke said a large number of parents concerned about the state of the playground approached him over the summer months and argued that the scope of the repair and maintenance works that need to be carried out were not big.

The Fianna Fail councillor said when he raised the condition of the playground with a Council official about four months ago, it emerged that a report on the playground was conducted last year and identified minor works that require to be done.

They include cleaning obscene graffiti off the play equipment, power washing the filthy rubber playground surface, repairing part of the security fencing and painting the timber fencing to brighten it up.

Carrick Municipal District Administrator Martin Nolan said the Council received a quotation of €14,000 to carry out maintenance and repair works at the playground and this money had to be found within the District's open spaces budget.

Cllr Bourke appealed to the Council to at least power wash the playground surface and remove the graffiti. "That will go some way to satisfy parents," he said.

District Engineer Willie Corby promised to look at Cllr Bourke's proposal.